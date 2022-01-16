Poll: Americans frustrated with Biden’s presidency

WASHINGTON DC (Monitoring Desk): Half the respondents in a new CBS News poll released on Sunday said they were frustrated with Joe Biden’s presidency, just a few days before he marks his first full year in office.

When asked in the poll how Biden’s presidency made them feel, half of respondents said they were “frustrated” and “disappointed.” Additionally, 40 percent said his presidency made them feel “nervous,” while a quarter of respondents said it made them feel “calm” and “satisfied.”

Overall, respondents in the CBS News survey appeared to have a less than optimistic view on the current state of the country.

Nearly 75 percent of those surveyed said they felt that America was doing “somewhat” or “very” badly in a general sense.

A majority of people said that they disapproved of the way Biden was handling the economy, immigration, race relations, crime, inflation, policing and Afghanistan.

People also appeared to lose some confidence in Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the few areas of Biden’s presidency in which people have so far continued to approve of. When asked how they felt he was doing now, 49 percent said he was doing a good job of handling the pandemic while 51 percent said he was doing bad.

When it came to how Biden cared about the problems and needs of “people like you,” respondents were similarly split, with 45 percent saying they felt that he cared to some degree while 54 percent expressed doubts over how much he cared about their issues.

Regardless of whether they supported Biden or the Democratic Party, 61 percent told CBS news said they felt that Democrats w-ere concentrating on issues that they cared about.

A small majority of people surveyed — 53 percent — said they approved of Biden’s Build Back Better plan. When asked how improvements on a certain issue would change their opinion on Biden, 70 percent said that improving on inflation would make their opinion of the president better.

The CBS News poll surveyed 2,094 U.S. adults and was conducted from Jam. 12-14. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.