Polling for vacant Senate seat underway

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The polling for the by-polls for the vacant seat of the Senate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has begun at provincial assembly in Peshawar, on Tuesday.

According to reports, the polling will continue till 4 pm without any break. Two candidates competing for the seat include Zeeshan Khanzada of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Farzand Ali Khan of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

A total of 145 members of provincial assembly will cast their vote. The general seat fell vacant due to resignation of Khan Zada Khan of the PPP.