Polling underway for PP-30 in Sarghoda

SARGODHA: The voting for the vacant seat of Punjab Assembly constituency PP-30 is underway and it will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Tough cough contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Yasir Zafar Sindhu and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf member Rao Sajid Mehmood.

According to details, total number of registered voters in the constituency are 173,912 out of which 75,776 are women.

Hundreds of policemen have been deployed as part of security arrangement in the constituency.

The seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Tahir Sindhu died of a cardiac arrest on January 7th this year.

Rao Sajid Mehmood has recently joined PTI after quitting Jamiat Ulema-e Islam – Fazal (JUI-F).

