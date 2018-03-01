Polling underway in Punjab Assembly for Nehal Hashmi’s Senate seat

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The by-election for a Senate seat from Punjab is under way at the Punjab Assembly after it was vacant following the disqualification of Nehal Hashmi in contempt of court case.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) is supporting Dr Asad Ashraf, who is running as an independent candidate after the Supreme Court decision in which it cancel all the actions taken by disqualified PML-N president Nawaz Sharif.

Dr Zarqa Taimur is contesting the election on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has not put up a candidate for the Senate.

The election is being held on the seat vacated by Nehal Hashmi, who was disqualified by the Supreme Court last month for committing contempt of court.

The Punjab Assembly has around 315 members on the treasury benches and around 53 in opposition, thus ensuring a certain win for the PML-N backed independent candidate.

