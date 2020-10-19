Pompeo addressed Three Seas Initiative, reaffirms support for Europe & restrain China

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo gave his remarks at the Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit hosted by the Government of Estonia on October 19th, 2020. The Three Seas Initiative Virtual Summit aims to boost economic prosperity through north-south connectivity between the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black Seas.

According to the official press release of U.S State Department, Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed U.S. support for the 12 Three Seas member states’ efforts to expand energy, digital, and transportation infrastructure in a way that will improve economic security for generations to come.

In addition to this Secretary Pompeo noted that a well-financed, action-oriented Three Seas Initiative Fund can help member states emerge from the pandemic by stimulating employment and growth and attracting private sector investment, mentioned the official statement. Secretary Pompeo underlined that earlier this year the United States was steadfast to invest up to $1 billion toward Three Seas energy projects through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Secretary Pompeo also highly praised the Three Seas Initiative’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and financial sustainability in public infrastructure, as reflected in Blue Dot Network principles, statement runs. The Secretary of state said that, United States stands for the rule of law, democracy, freedom of expression and U.S is focused to drive economic growth through innovation.

Pompeo lauded the peace and unity of America and Europe as he compared the chaotic situation of Belarus, Libya, and Iran. He said that people should analyze where the refugees of war-torn countries aim to go and students of China, Hong Kong want to fly to U.S and Europe because of freedom. While praising the U.S and Europe he said that entire world “envy” our life.

He stated that cooperation between U.S and Europe has endured under President Trump, as since July Pompeo made trips Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria, Poland, and Croatia for finding ways of cooperation and protecting people from CCP. He mentioned U.S grave concern for protecting the peace of the world and to making sure energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean is done peacefully and with respect for sovereignty.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added that Three Seas Imitative ensures the win of these states

He added that, “we’ve got real opportunities in front of us to improve the lives of our people. We must seize them”, we have an opportunity to jump-start growth and attract private sector investment now, while raising living standards for the long term”. He stated that, we should seize the opportunities, work on the energy markets, developing infrastructure, ensuring economic security, and aiming to keep the European nations strong, free and aligned with U.S

A well-funded, action-oriented Three Seas Initiative will help achieve all of these shared goals, Secretary of State said. Secretary of State also highlighted the threats to Europe and U.S posed by the authoritarian regimes of China and Russia. He said that these regimes are trying to gain strategic and political leverage over free people.

He also highlighted China’s economic partnerships from Laos to Montenegro, and to Pakistan. Secretary of State said that , the Three Seas Initiative matters much more than it would have even five or ten years ago. It’s so much more important. The United States does not want to see authoritarian powers again compromise the sovereignty or liberty of U.S free-world friends.

While concluding his statement he said that in the end freedom, prosperity is the responsibility of Europe and U.S. Europe has developed the necessary legal, financial, analytic tools to start making concrete investments and has created its own Investment Fund, free of political influence.

He also highlighted the importance of private capital and investment in the Investment Fund. To do that, the private sector needs a fair and level playing field. It’s all they ask for. It’s essential that national policies be as attractive as possible, not favor state-owned enterprises, or put politics in the way of their investment, Pompeo said,

He expressed his optimism that, private investment will increase if U.S strengthens the antibodies of corruption. Investors need to see basic protections in place all across the region. Commit to transparency, accountability, and financial sustainability in public infrastructure, as reflected in the standards of the Blue Dot Network. Secretary of State commented on security threats posed by CCP saying that, “the Chinese Communist Party is just waiting to vacuum up your data”. Commit to excluding unreliable vendors from our critical telecommunications, energy, and transportation networks, he added.

Secretary of State further added that, “As you move forward, you should know you will not be alone. America is with you”. First and foremost, our financial commitment remains, and you’ll hear from my colleague, Under Secretary Keith Krach, who represents me on the DFC Board of Directors, he said. He concluded by saying that, U.S is proud to be a part of this initiative. He reaffirmed support for European allies on the mighty bedrock of freedom and democracy, a foundation of friendship now and for the ages to come.