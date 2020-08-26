Pompeo adds Oman stop to Mideast tour

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will add another stop to his Middle East tour — Oman, the State Department announces.

Says the State Department: “He will conclude his trip in Oman, where he will meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said to promote unity among the Gulf Cooperation Council and build on the historic momentum to advance regional peace and prosperity.”

Pompeo has visited Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE following the historic normalization deal between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi.