Pompeo calls Japanese FM Motegi

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, based on shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law, common strategic interests, and an enduring friendship.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the fraudulent elections in Venezuela and reaffirmed the value of the Quad’s collective efforts to advance a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.