Pompeo calls Japanese FM
/ August 31, 2020
F.P. Report
WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke on Monday with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.
Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed coordination on shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region, including upholding the region’s rules-based order.
The Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance and our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region and the world.