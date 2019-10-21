Pompeo condemns Nangarhar attack

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo in a statement on Saturday condemned the attack in Nangarhar, calling it an act of “cowardice and cruelty” and said that Washington remains committed to peace in Afghanistan.

Two explosives went off in a mosque in the Jaw Dara area of the Haska Mena district of eastern Nangarhar province on Friday. Residents claim 72 people have been killed and dozens wounded.

“The United States remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and will continue to fight against terrorism,” Pompeo said in a statement. “We stand by the people of Afghanistan who only want peace and a future free from these abhorrent acts of violence.”

“Places of worship should be sanctuaries, not targets for terrorist attacks. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts. (TOLOnews)