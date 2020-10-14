Pompeo confirms the designation of Destro on Tibetan issues

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The Secretary of State, Pompeo made a declaration regarding the concurrent designation of Assistant Secretary Robert A. Destro of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor to serve as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, confirmed the U.S State Department on Thursday.

The official statement reads, Special Coordinator Destro will lead U.S. efforts to promote dialogue between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected, this will be carries along with Tibetan Policy Act.

The official spokesperson cited that, Destro will also support United States efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and to promote sustainable economic development and environmental conservation in Tibetan communities on the plateau.

The United States remains concerned with the PRC’s repression of the Tibetan community, including the lack of meaningful autonomy, the worsening human rights situation in Tibetan areas, and severe restrictions on Tibetans’ religious freedom and cultural traditions within China, the statement of U.S State Department runs.