Pompeo congratulates newly elected president of IDB

F.P reports

Washington D.C: Secretary of State Mike J. Pompeo has congratulated Mauricio Claver-Carone on his electoral win as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Pompeo has applauded the role of Mr. Claver-Carone at the National Security Council. He added that he has been a visionary leader and has performed remarkably for the prosperity and development of Western Hemisphere.

He also added that Mr. Claver-Carone is a strong advocate and believer of democratic values and democratic institutions. He firmly believes in the security cooperation as the gravitational force of economic prosperity and development.

Pompeo expressed his willing to work with Mr. Claver-Carone during his tenure as the President of the IDB for the economic growth and development in Latin America and the Caribbean region.