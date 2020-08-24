Pompeo congratulates Ukraine on 29th anniversary of nation’s Independence

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has congratulated the people of Ukraine on the 29th anniversary of Ukraine independence.

In his message, Pompeo said that US support for a free, resilient, and democratic Ukraine is unwavering. We remain fully committed to diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s ongoing aggression in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Pompeo added that “As we stated in the Crimea Declaration, the United States rejects Russia’s attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Russia returns full control of all Ukrainian territory to Ukraine”.

We stand with Ukrainians in government and civil society who are working to push forward crucial transformational reforms that advance economic growth, security, and the rule of law, he added.

Regarding the relation between the two countries, Pompeo said that the friendship between our two countries has never been stronger and adding that we look forward to continuing our partnership and working with Ukraine’s leaders and citizens as you build a bright, secure, and democratic future. “I wish you continued prosperity and success in the years ahead”, he said.