Pompeo designates Chairman of Iraqi PMC, Security Advisor

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: On January 8th Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State has announced that United States is designating Falih al-Fayyadh, Chairman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) and former National Security Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, the U.S State Department said.

He has been designated for his role in violence against Iraqi protesters in 2019. Al-Fayyadh is being designated pursuant to Executive Order 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the press release mentioned.

Secretary of State also provided details saying that during protests beginning in Oct 2019, Iran-aligned PMC forces attacked Iraqi civilians protesting against corruption, unemployment, economic stagnation, poor public services, and Iranian interference in Iraq’s domestic affairs.