Pompeo discusses Libya, Iran with UAE officials

ABU DHABI (Agencies): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed Libya and Iran with UAE officials during a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pompeo met with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooper-ation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Secretary Pompeo congratulated the UAE officials on “the monumental achievement” of the country’s historic agreement with Israel known as the Abraham Accord.

The officials also discussed “regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran’s malign influence in the region,” the US State Department said in a statement.