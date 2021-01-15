Pompeo: Iran conventional arms proliferation pose threat to Intl, Regional security

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State on Friday called Iran as a persistent threat to regional and international security.

Secretary of State remarked that the Iranian conventional arms proliferation poses a persistent threat to regional and international security, as evidenced by Iran’s continued military support and confirmed arms transfers that fuel ongoing conflict in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and elsewhere.

On September 21, we announced the implementation of Executive Order 13949 that provides the United States additional tools to hold accountable those actors who seek to abet Iran in supporting armed groups in the region with weapons and arms materiel, Pompeo said.

He also talked about Nicolas Maduro saying that the first designations under this authority included Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), Iran’s Defense Industries Organization (DIO) and Nicolas Maduro, the illegitimate ruler of Venezuela.

Secretary of State announced that, “Today, we are announcing the designation of Iran’s Marine Industries Organization (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), and the Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale, or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of arms or related materiel, including spare parts”.

He also dig into the niceties saying that each of these entities manufactures lethal military equipment for Iran’s military, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization that is also designated under our authority targeting Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) proliferators and their supporters.

This military equipment, which includes attack boats, missiles, and combat drones, provides a means for the Iranian regime to perpetrate its global terror campaign. MIO, AIO, and IAIO were all previously sanctioned pursuant to the same WMD counterproliferation authority, he said.

Pomepo maintained that, “We call upon all states to prohibit the sale, supply, or transfer of arms or related material to or from Iran”.

Secretary of State reaffirmed that United States will continue working with its partners in the international community to pressure the Iranian regime to fundamentally change its behavior.

Peace loving countries need to work together to constrain Iran’s malign activities.

We welcome allies and partners on board our campaign focused on maintaining international peace and security, Pompeo concluded.