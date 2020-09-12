Pompeo meets with Afghan delegation in Doha

F.P. Report

DOHA: Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Saturday today with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, and acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Hanif Atmar, and members of the inclusive national team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar, on the historic occasion of the start of Afghanistan peace negotiations.

Secretary Pompeo urged Chairman Abdullah to seize this opportunity to forge a political settlement and reach a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire. He welcomed Afghan leadership and ownership of the effort to end 40 years of war and ensure that Afghanistan is not a threat to the United States or its allies.