Pompeo reassures US support to ASEAN

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has reassured and reaffirmed complete support for the ASEAN members and their role in the Indo-Pacific region.

He endorsed the US Indo-Pacific Strategy that is based on rule of law, transparency, openness and inclusivity that are also the bases of weeks launch “Mekong-US partnership”. Pompeo criticized the economic policies of China’s Communist Party and its policies towards the issue of South China Sea.

Pompeo reaffirmed the commitment for speaking out against the CCP’s aggressive behavior and the threats it pose to sovereignty of states and their free will.

Pompeo endorsed support for rule of law in South China Sea and reaffirmed complete support to the ASEAN members for countering China.

He also held China accountable for the environmental devastation and campaigns of Coercion in the region, arms, narcotics trafficking, and manipulation of upstream dams.

He also criticized China’s opaque business policies and urged that China should also opt for open economic growth instead of state owned businesses such as China Communications Construction Company.

Pompeo also suggested solution for violent in Burma’s state of Rakhine and urged to settle the dispute through negotiations by addressing the root causes.

He also added that the safe and sustainable return of refugees and IDP’s should be ensured by the state.