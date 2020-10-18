Pompeo says any state selling arms to Iran will pose threat to peace

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: As UN arms embargo expire from Iran after 13 years, U.S gave its statement highlighting its concerns. These UN arms embargo refrained Iran from purchasing any foreign weapons such as tanks, fighter jets etc.

After the news came on the media, U.S Secretary of State gave a statement giving U.S narrative on the situation. The Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that, virtually all UN sanctions on Iran returned, including re-imposition of the UN arms embargo. While mentioning UN resolution over the matter, the Secretary of State said, the export of certain conventional arms to Iran is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1929 and the procurement of any arms or related materiel from Iran is a violation of UNSCR 1747.

Secretary of State asserted that United States will use its domestic right and authority to sanction any individual or entity that significantly contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran. He mentioned that U.S will exercise its authority to sanction individuals and entities that provide technical training, financial support and services, and other assistance related to these arms.

In addition to this, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that, every nation that seeks peace and stability in the Middle East and supports the fight against terrorism should refrain from any arms transactions with Iran.

Providing arms to Iran will only aggravate tensions in the region, put more dangerous weapons into the hands of terrorist groups and proxies, and risk increasing threats to the security of Israel and other peaceful nations, he added.

He warned the states saying that, for the past 10 years, countries have refrained from selling weapons to Iran under various UN measures. Any country that now challenges this prohibition will be very clearly choosing to fuel conflict and tension over promoting peace and security.

Secretary of State further emphasized that, “any nation that sells weapons to Iran is impoverishing the Iranian people by enabling the regime’s diversion of funds away from the people and toward the regime’s military aims”.

He added in his official statement that Iranian regime has a choice either it can pursue the purchase of weapons in violation of UN sanctions measures, or the regime can use its funds to provide for the Iranian people.

While talking about CVOID-19 impact on Iran, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo stated that Iranians are suffering because the regime continues to withhold nearly $1 billion from the Iranian Health Ministry for its COVID-19 response, despite calls from Iranian health officials to provide needed funding.

Pompeo further made the allegation on the regime saying that the regime is responsible for the consequences of how it allocates the Iranian people’s resources. Decades of corruption and radical policies by the regime’s leaders are responsible for the decay of a great nation. Secretary of State reaffirmed support for the people of Iran saying that the United States stands with the Iranian people against tyranny, the squandering of their resources, and the regime’s efforts to crush their struggle for freedom. Secretary of State concluded his statement ensuring that the United States desires peace with Iran and hopes for the day when its leaders share that goal. He said that the U.S will welcome Iran as its partner only when Iran will abandon their dreams of exporting revolution.