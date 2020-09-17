Pompeo says US, UK special relationship now 200 years old

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that it’s a pleasure to be with Foreign Secretary Raab and adding that our special relationship, now a couple hundred years old, is stronger than ever.

While addressing to media, Pompeo said that I’m particularly pleased with the status of the U.S.-UK free trade negotiations. Dominic and I are cheering everyone on and driving these to what I anticipate to be a successful conclusion before too long, he added.

Pompeo further said that we also discussed the challenges presented to the world by the Chinese Communist Party, and the challenges that that same party presents to the people of China.

“We’re all overcoming the virus that the CCP allowed out of Wuhan. But while we’re all recovering, the party’s aggression abroad and abuses at home have gotten even worse” he claimed.

He continued that US appreciate the steps that the British Government has taken to face the China challenge in recent months. That includes remarkable work speaking up for the people of Hong Kong and offering many of them refuge, calling out repression in Xinjiang, and banning Huawei while working to phase out untrusted equipment.

“The United Kingdom and the United States I know will always stand together in the defense of freedom” he added.

Turning to Russia, we had a chance to chat. We stand together in condemning the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny. Any use of chemical weapons is unacceptable under any circumstances. That was true two years ago after the attack with a chemical nerve agent in Salisbury, and it’s true today in this instance as well. Foreign Secretary Raab and I joined our G7 counterparts to call on Russia to be fully transparent, and we reiterate that call now, Pompeo said.

We also discussed the need for every nation – especially Russia – to respect the sovereignty of Belarus. The Belarusians protesting what were falsified election results are truly inspiring to all of us. The brutality against them must stop. And the authorities should release – indeed, they must release U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, who has been wrongly detained.

We’re coordinating, too, with the United Kingdom on our – and our European allies on sanctions and on ensuring the spotlight remains on the legitimate aspirations of the Belarusian people.

We also had the chance to speak about the United States principled refusal to allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to have access to weapons on October 19th, just a month from now. They remain the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, and we don’t believe that them being able to trade in weapons of war with impunity is remotely acceptable.

Similarly, UK Foreign Secretary Raab said that Mike and I had a good discussion today on a range of issues. I also was very pleased to meet with USAID officials following the UK merger of our Department for Development with the Foreign Office, the new Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Raab added that they discussed the poisoning of Alexei Navalny which remains a major concern. We welcome the progress towards his recovery and our thoughts remain very much with him and his family.

He added that there must be accountability for it, and we’ll work with all of our allies to that effect, and I think the Russian Government is duty-bound to explain what happened to Mr. Navalny through a full and transparent investigation. I have to say from the UK’s point of view, very difficult to see any plausible alternative explanation to this being carried out by the Russian intelligence services, but certainly the Russian Government has a case to answer.

Mike and I also discussed how we intend to work with our partners to support Germany to ensure justice is done. We need to work within the OPCW on the issues of attribution and accountability. And I can say that the UK will not shrink from that, Raab added.

We also discussed Iran. I think we absolutely agree that Iran must never be – never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. We also, I think, share the view that the diplomatic door is open to Iran to negotiate a peaceful way forward. That decision, that choice is there for the leadership in Tehran to take.

On the Middle East peace process, we discussed the normalization between Israel and the various Arab states, and a huge tribute to American leadership with the agreements that were celebrated here yesterday. We fully support the agreements between the UAE and Bahrain with Israel, and again, I want to pay particular tribute to Mike’s work and what – Mike’s work and Jared Kushner’s work. These are really important steps towards a more peaceful and prosperous Middle East.

We also believe it’s an opportunity for dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians. I think that will be ultimately necessary for an enduring two-state solution. So we had a good discussion on all of that.

Mike and I also talked about Belarus, where we, as Mike’s already said, share the view that the excessive violence used by the Belarusian authorities as well as its systematic targeting of opposition leaders is completely unacceptable – completely unacceptable. The UK will be pressing with the U.S. and with our partners for an investigation within the OSCE into both the vote rigging of the election but also the assaults on the freedoms and the human rights abuses perpetrated against the protesters. At the same time, we’re doubling our support to the independent media, the civil society, the human rights organizations active in Belarus, with an extra 1.5 million pounds over the next two years.

He added that we urge China to live up to its international obligations, and it is absolutely crucial that the freedoms of the people and the autonomy of Hong Kong are respective – respected in full, and we’ll be watching very carefully not just for the enactment but the application of the national security legislation and how that plays out in the weeks and months ahead. China must also end the egregious human rights violations against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang, UK secretary added.