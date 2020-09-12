Pompeo terms Afghan peace talks a historic occasion for enduring peace in region

Ishaq Khan

DOHA: Secretary Michael Pompeo has said that today is truly a historic occasion as the Afghans have at long last chosen to sit together and chart a new course for your country.

Secretary Pompeo said this while addressing at Intra-Afghan Negotiations Opening Ceremony in Doha, on Saturday. He added that this is a moment that we must dare to hope as we look toward the light, we recall the darkness of four decades of war but it is remarkable that the pain and patterns of destruction are no match for the enduring hopes for peace held by all Afghan people and their many friends.

Pompeo added that the United States will never forget the solidarity of our many allies and partners who have stood with us in the long struggle to end this war.

“We welcome the Taliban commitment not to host international terrorist groups, including al-Qaida, nor to allow them to use Afghan territory” he said.

He further added that we welcome the same commitments by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that they should never permit their nation to serve as a base for international terrorists to threaten other countries.

Regarding the US stance, Pompeo said “On our part, the United States is a proponent of a sovereign, unified, and representative Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and with its neighbors”.

Secretary Pompeo said that we hope this chapter is one of reconciliation and progress, not another chronicle of tears and bloodshed and adding that we urge you to make decisions that move away from the violence and the corruption and towards peace and development and prosperity.

He also appreciated that the expansion of women’s participation in public life, as illustrated by the presence here today of four prominent woman negotiators on the Islamic Republic team – a landmark achievement. A landmark achievement of the U.S.-Taliban agreement was setting the stage for these negotiations. We welcome your responsibility, your assumption of that responsibility.

Regarding the US assistance in future, Pompeo urged that as you make your decisions you should keep in mind that your choices and conduct will affect both the size and scope of United States future assistance. Our hope – our hope is that you will reach a sustainable peace and our goal is an enduring partnership with Afghanistan, he added.

In the concluding remarks, Pompeo said that remember that you’re acting not only for this generation of Afghans but for future generations as well, your children and your grandchildren. So I cannot strongly enough urge you: Seize this opportunity. Protect this process. Respect each other. Be patient. Remain focused on the mission. We’re prepared to support your negotiations should you ask, but this time is yours, he added