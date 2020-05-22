Pompeo thanks Pakistan for sending medical supplies to US

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has thanked Pakistan for sending medical supplies to the US to fight coronavirus, on Friday.

Taking to twitter, Mike Pompeo termed the supplies of medical equipment as sign of solidarity between both the countries in war against COVID-19.

We are united in this fight, Pompeo added in his tweet.

Earlier, a Pakistan Air Forces C-130 plane. carrying medical supplies for the US had landed at the Andrews Air Base in Washington DC.

The PPE including surgical masks and protective suits was received by Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense and other US staff.

Pakistan ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan and other staff of Pakistan embassy was also present at the airport.