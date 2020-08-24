Pompeo: We’ll honor Israel’s military edge

JERUSALEM (Agencies): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized on Monday that America was committed to maintaining Israel’s military superiority in the region while appearing to hint at an impending deal by which the Trump administration would provide the United Arab Emirates with advanced fighter jets.

“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to qualitative military edge, and we will continue to honor that,” Pompeo said in a statement to the press delivered alongside Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“We have a 20-plus-year security relationship with the UAEas well, where we have provided them with technical assistance and military assistance and we will now continue to review that process. “We will continue to make sure we are delivering them with the equipment that they need to secure and defend their own people from this same threat,” he said, referring to Iran.

“We are deeply committed to doing that and achieving that and will do it in a way that preserves our commitment to Israel as well,” Pompeo said.

Netanyahu told reporters that the agreement with the United Arab Emirates did not include “acceptance” by Jerusalem of an arms deal between US and Abu Dhabi.

“This deal did not include Israel’s acceptance of any arms deal and I don’t know of any arms deal that has been agreed upon. It may be contemplated. Our position hasn’t changed,” Netanyahu said.

“But I also learned again from Secretary Pompeo a very strong commitment that the US will preserve Israel’s qualitative edge.”

Netanyahu said the agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was a “boon to peace and regional stability” and that there was a possibility other countries could follow suit.

“It heralds a new era where there are other nations that could join. We discussed this and I hope we will have good news in the future — maybe in the near future,” the prime minister said.

“I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this,” Pompeo said, referring to normalization. “The opportunity for them to work alongside, to recognize the State of Israel and to work alongside them, will not only increase Middle East stability, but it will improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well.”

Pompeo met later in the day with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Following their meeting, Gantz said:

“We will continue to lead, in tandem with the US, an uncompromising line toward Iran, which is continuing to develop nuclear weapons and arm militias across the Middle East.”

The defense minister said Iran was “a danger to the world, to the region, and to Israel” and vowed to act “across diplomatic, defense and economic lines, and respond with force and determination” to the threat it poses.

Ashkenazi said sanctions on Iran were “imperative to maintaining regional stability” and thanked Washing-ton for its leadership in the face of the threat posed by the Islamic Republic.

From Israel, Pompeo will fly to Sudan and from there to Bahrain, before traveling to Abu Dhabi for talks with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the Israel-UAE agreement and other regional issues, according to the State Department.

Officials said stops in Oman and Qatar are also possible.

Pompeo will be followed to many of the same destinations later in the week by White House adviser Kushner, diplomats said.

Besides Sudan, other countries that could follow the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel are Bahrain, Oman, and Morocco. However, Morocco’s leader said Sunday that his country “refuses” to establish diplomatic ties with Israel.