Pompeo’s Middle East plan, Gulf Unity by strengthening ICC is crucial

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Michael Pompeo trip briefing was given by the senior officers of State Department. As you know from the announcement, Secretary Pompeo will travel to Paris, Istanbul, and Tbilisi, Georgia over the next several days. The first stop, arriving tomorrow in Paris, Secretary is going to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attacks in France.

The official’s stated that it’s a critical time for U.S for reinforcing solidarity with the French people. U.S has also condemned the attacks against innocent French citizens in Nice and murder of French teacher Samuel Paty.

The officials confirmed that Secretary will meet with President Macron and Foreign Minister Le Drian to discuss transatlantic unity and facing global threats, including terrorism, promoting stability and security.

Secretary of State will also visit Istanbul where he will meet with His All-Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople Bartholomew I. He will also meet with the apostolic nuncio to Turkey, Archbishop Paul Russell, and tour the Rustem Pasha Mosque.

Secretary Pompeo will also discuss religious issues, promoting the unalienable human right of religious freedom and fighting religious persecution is a key priority for the administration and for Secretary Pompeo.

Later in Georgia, Secretary of State will meet the President and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia; and Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani. He’ll meet His Holiness the Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia.

The State Department reaffirmed its commitment to helping Georgia deepen its Euro-Atlantic ties and strengthen its democratic institutions and processes. The official spokesperson also condemned Russia’s invasion in 2008 of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which still remain occupied by Russia.

Secretary of State, Pompeo will also hold a meeting with Georgia’s vibrant civil society to hear their views on rule of law, on judicial independence, and an independent judiciary as part of the integral process, free adjudication of processes in the Georgian democracy, and respect for human and economic rights.

While highlighting the plans of the Secretary for Israel, The spokesperson added that first stop will be Israel there; the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem, where they’ll discuss a variety of issues, including the implementation of the Abraham Accords.

The officers also underscored that, UAE and Bahrain have committed to opening embassies and exchanging ambassadors and to begin cooperation on a broad range of fields, including education, health care, trade, and security.

The accords represent a historic breakthrough, and we believe more Arab and Muslim-majority countries will soon follow down this path of peace, said the officials.

The Secretary will then travel to the United Arab Emirates and meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. During the meeting in UAE, discussion will be held on the matters of defense, security, law enforcement, intelligence and counterterrorism, economic, energy and commerce, cultural and education, space, and human rights.

While mentioning Iran as a threat to U.S and his allies, United States reaffirmed its commitment to provide them defense advancement that includes the proposed sale of $23 billion worth of F-35 aircraft, MQ-9B unmanned aerial systems, and air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions under the FMS system that the Secretary directed the department to notify to Congress on November 10th.

The press release also stated that, the Secretary will also discuss the implementation of the Abraham Accords with the UAE, including the new Abraham Fund, which will expand business and financial ties between these two thriving economies and accelerate growth and economic opportunity across the Middle East.

Pompeo will also meet Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and then His Highness the Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. On this trip Qatar’s significant role in addressing some of the region’s most challenging issues, including defeating ISIS and working together to create a better future for the people of Syria, Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan, will be discussed.

Secretary Pompeo will also discuss the need for Gulf unity. The Secretary will reiterate that the Gulf dispute has lasted far too long and through ICC the differences can be removes. On his trip to Saudi Arabia, he will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Secretary will discuss efforts to foster greater regional security and stability and express support for Saudi Arabia’s progress in transforming its economy in Saudi under the Vision 2030 plan.

While answering to a question the officials also emphasized that, Pompeo will also address Iran’s destabilizing actions around the region put our partners at risk, especially in the Gulf at risk.

The attack on the tankers in Fujairah, the attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais in Saudi Arabia, so Iran is certainly an issue that looms large in our discussions with and our representations with our Gulf partners, stated the officials.

Pompeo will also address the threats posed by China in the form of investment behavior, opaque loans, corruption, type of investments that are problematic, who have been critical infrastructure like 5G communications, et cetera, that have an impact on U.S partners’ national security.