Pooja Hegde to act with Prabhas

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Bahubali actor, Prabhas is all set to share the screen with actress Pooja Hegde in his upcoming ‘Saaho’.

The Indian media reported that both two actors will be seen romancing each other for the first time in the film and it will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV productions.

The producer of the film told media that the romantic tale will be shot in exotic locations and will be made in Hindi and Telugu and the film is all set to go on floors in the month of June this year.

