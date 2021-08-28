Poor masses and plots politics

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted the plea against the allotment of more than one plot to the officers of BPS-22, judges, and civil servants on Friday. According to details, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani announced the judgment which was earlier reserved on the petition filed by a jurist foundation. The petition had stated that in June 2006 the then Prime Minister approved the summary of establishment division regarding allotment of extra plots to senior bureaucrats and other officers to appease the blue eyed. It was said that the reasons to approve the summary were not legal, instead it was based on desires of individuals. The petitioner maintained that the policy for extra plot allotments was based on dishonesty and the court should declare the decision for allotment of more than one plot as null and void. According to reports, the court did not cancel the previous allotments and was instructed to present the matter before the Federal Cabinet for legislation in the house if it wanted to allot more than one plot to judges and civil servants or otherwise.

In fact, the plot culture in India was first introduced by the British rulers in appreciation of the services of local Indians for the British government, Indian spies, and personal servants of the British Officers during the British rule in India. After the creation of Pakistan, the senior bureaucracy legalized this trend and formulated policies which paved the path for allotment of cultivated land/ plots to them after completion of their luxurious service in powerful chairs. Whereas any such privilege was not extended to lower grades such as class four employees who really deserve compensation by the government. However, the influential sitting in big chairs were not satisfied with allotment of one plot in posh areas of the capital therefore they arranged allotment of extra plots which is an example of extreme selfishness. The people of the country hope that public representatives would completely abolish this regrettable practice because government officers receive hefty payments, allowances and other amenities throughout their service therefore the tradition of cherishing the privileged section of the society must come to an end.