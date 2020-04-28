Pop sensation Demi Lovato reflects on her struggling Disney days

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pop sensation Demi Lovato has has been getting candid of late, over her past struggles and experiences that came in the way over the course of her career.

During a recent Zoom reunion of her Disney pals with whom she starred on Sonny with a Chance, the actor and singer opened up about the eating disorder she had while she was filming the show.

Tiffany Thornton who shared screens with Lovato on the show recalled how her dressing room was always “98 degrees every day.”

Responding to that, Lovato said: “I had an eating disorder, and I was underweight and freezing…I would have people over for meetings on my lunch breaks because that’s how much I worked. People would come in, I’d be covered in a blanket, and people would say, ‘Why is it 80 degrees in here?’ I was like, ‘Because I’m freezing.’ They would be like, ‘Oh my god, what’s wrong with you?'”

She further sang praises for Thornton, detailing how she had looked up at her as her role model.

“When I went away to treatment for the first time, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV…I looked at that as, ‘God, I wish I had that so bad.’ Yes, I probably was happier in my head with whatever I looked like at the time.”

“But I’m so much happier now with the mentality that you have. I look back, and it and I’m like, ‘Man, it’s a shame that we wasted any energy on what we wore on set’,” she said.