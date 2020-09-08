Pope accepts resignation of US priest accused of abuse

Monitoring Desk

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Monday accepted the resignation of an American priest accused of child abuse, weeks before he was set to become the bishop of Duluth, Minnesota.

According to local media, Michel J. Mulloy, 66, decided to resign after an accusation surfaced in early August that he sexually abused a minor in the early 1980s.

Mulloy was scheduled to be ordained and installed as bishop on Oct. 1.

Courtesy: (Yenisafak)