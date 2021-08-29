Pope calls for prayer and fasting in the name of Afghanistan

VATICAN (TASS): Pope Francis expressed condolences in connection with the terrorist attack in Kabul and called Christians to prayer and fast in the name of reconciliation.

“I follow the situation in Afghanistan with great concern. And I pray for those killed in the attacks. I thank everyone who is helping this suffering people. And I ask you to continue to work towards reconciliation for the sake of the future,” Francis said in his traditional Sunday sermon on St. Peter’s Square.

“In such historical mom-ents, we cannot remain indifferent, the history of the church teaches us this. As Christians, this requires special efforts from us, so I ask you to pray and adhere to the fast, asking God for mercy,” he continued.