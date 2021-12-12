Pope expresses support for Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (RIA N-ovosti): Pope Francis ex-pressed support for Ukraine and its people, urging to resolve tensions around the situation through international dialogue.

“I would like to assure you of my prayers for dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and for all of its people, so that the current tensions are resolved through serious international dialogue, and not through weapons,” the pontiff said on Sunday during his traditional address from windows of the Apo-stolic Palace in the Vatican.

“I am very saddened by the statistics that I recently learned. This year more weapons were produced than last year. Weapons are not the way. May this Christmas bring peace to Ukraine,” he said.