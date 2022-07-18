Pope Francies and victims of Roman Church

Pope Francis said, during his Sunday sermon that his trip to Canada will be a pilgrimage of penance that he hopes can help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people by Roman Catholic priests and nuns who ran abusive residential schools in the past. According to Pope, many Christians in Canada including some members of religious orders contributed to the policies of cultural assimilation that gravely damaged native populations. The Pope had promised Canadian indigenous people to visit their home territory for apologizing for the Church’s role in the state-sanctioned schools.

The British Canadian government had formed a government-sponsored Indian Residential School System, a network of boarding schools under the Roman Catholic Church in1831 for the sole purpose of assimilating indigenous children into mainstream Canadian society. The school operated until 1996 and hundreds of thousands of indigenous children had been brought to those schools under the law, kept there forcefully, maltreatment, raped and thousands of them went missing during their schooling at Christian denominations.

According to reports, a ground penetrating radar unearthed over 1300 unmarked graves in Canada last year in the locations of former Roman Catholic Residential Schools reserved for indigenous children. After the revelation, protests broke out across Canada and protesters demanded an open and transparent inquiry into the issue while the victim’s families lodged a campaign against the Church as well as the government. The Canadian government formed a commission to unearth the truth. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission acknowledged the presence of mass graves in various cities of British Columbia and confirmed that about150,000 children were taken from their homes and many were subjected to abuse, rape, and malnutrition, which the commission termed a cultural genocide of native Canadian.

Previously, a group of survivors of the Indian Residential School System visited the Vatican and demanded justice and Accountability for the Church’s role in this repressive system against the disadvantaged indigenous community. Presently, the indigenous community is awaiting Pope’s visit to Canada and expecting some concrete action by their top Spiritual leaders regarding the accountability of those involved in the crime. However, Pope’s Doctrine against his own clan is not certain yet.