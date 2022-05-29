Pope Francis announces 21 new cardinals

VATICAN (RIA Novosti): Sergey Startsev. Pope Francis announced on Sunday that on August 27, during a consistory in the Vatican, he will elevate 21 figures of the Roman Catholic Church to the cardinal dignity.

The pontiff named the names of all the new “pr-inces of the Church”, which include 16 “electors”, that is, hierarchs who have the right to take part in the conclave. As usual, among them are prominent dignitaries of the Roman Curia, in particular, the prefect of the Congregation for Divi-ne Worship and the Disc-ipline of the Sacraments Arthur Roche, the prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy Lazarus Yu Heung-sik, as well as the chairman of the Pontifical Comm-ission for the State- Vatican City, the head of the governorate of the Vatican, Fernando Verges Alsaga. Among the new “purple-bearers” there are prominent representatives of nat-ional episcopates, including the Archbishop of Paris Jean-Marc Aveline, the Ar-chbishop of Brazilian Man-aus Leonardo Ulrich Stei-ner, the Bishop of San Di-ego (USA) Robert McEl-roy, Archbishop of Singa-pore William Go Seng Ch-ye, and the head of the apostolic prefecture of the Mongolian capital Ulaanb-aatar, Italian Giorgio Mar-engo.

Five prominent figures of the church who have crossed the 80-year mark and therefore have lost the right to participate in the election of a new pontiff will also become members of the College of Cardinals. Among them are the former archbishops of Cartagena, Ghent and Cagliari, as well as professor of theology Gianfranco Ghirlanda and canon of St. Peter’s Basilica Fortunato Frezza.

“Let us pray for the new cardinals so that they will help me in the performance of the duties of the Bishop of Rome for the benefit of all the holy people of God,” the pontiff said during the traditional address to the faithful from the window of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Pope also announced that on August 29-30 a meeting of all the cardinals will be held to consider the new apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which he proclaimed on March 19. This document, the development of which lasted almost nine years, is intended to complete the long stage of the reform of the Roman Curia.

