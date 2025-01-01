Pope Francis hospitalised with bronchitis: Vatican

Vatican (AFP): Pope Francis was admitted to hospital in Rome on Friday for tests and treatment for bronchitis, the Vatican announced.

The 88-year-old, who has been breathless in recent days and has delegated officials to read his speeches, was admitted following his morning audiences, it said.

He was hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for “some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue treatment for ongoing bronchitis in a hospital setting”, the Vatican said.

The pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has been suffering with breathing difficulties for over a week and has been forced to ask aides several times to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.

Francis was admitted to hospital for three nights in March 2023 with bronchitis, which was cured with antibiotics.

And in December that year he had to cancel a visit to Dubai to participate in the United Nations COP28 climate change conference due to another bout of bronchitis.

The Argentine pontiff has been plagued in recent years by health issues, from knee and hip pain to an inflamed colon. He also underwent surgery for a hernia.