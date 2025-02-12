Pope Francis Rebukes Trump Administration Over Deportations, Challenges Vance’s Theology

Rome, (February 12, 2025) – Pope Francis issued a strong rebuke to the Trump administration’s mass deportation plans, warning that forcibly removing migrants solely based on their legal status undermines human dignity and “will end badly.” His criticism, delivered in a letter to U.S. bishops, appeared to directly counter Vice President JD Vance’s theological defense of the policy.

Francis, who has long advocated for migrant rights, emphasized that while nations have a right to security, the deportation of vulnerable people fleeing poverty, persecution, or climate crises was a moral failure. He cited Christian teachings, including the parable of the Good Samaritan, to argue against prioritizing certain groups over others.

The letter drew swift responses from both sides. U.S. border czar Tom Homan dismissed the pope’s remarks, pointing out that the Vatican itself is surrounded by walls. Meanwhile, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops thanked Francis for his moral leadership, urging the U.S. government to pursue humane immigration policies.

The debate has deepened divisions within the Catholic Church, with conservative factions defending Vance’s stance, while Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago hailed the pope’s message as a call to protect migrant dignity. The Vatican’s criticism comes amid broader tensions with Washington, including Caritas International’s condemnation of U.S. aid cuts, warning of humanitarian consequences.

Source: Associated Press