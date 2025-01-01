Pope Francis says Sudan’s war ‘most serious humanitarian crisis’

VATICAN CITY (AFP): Pope Francis said during Sunday prayers that the horror of the Holocaust can not be “forgotten or denied” as he also highlighted current suffering caused by Sudan’s civil war.

Speaking on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, he called on the entire world to “work together to eliminate the scourge of anti-Semitism as well as all forms of religious discrimination and persecution.”

Turning to Sudan, Francis said it was the “most serious humanitarian crisis in the world.”

“I renew my appeal to the warring parties in Sudan to cease hostilities and agree to sit at a negotiating table,” he said at the Sunday Angelus service.

The conflict in Sudan between the army and the Rapid Support Forces militia has triggered a huge humanitarian disaster, killing tens of thousands of people, uprooting more than 12 million and causing widespread starvation in parts of the country.

A drone attack on a Saudi-run hospital in El-Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region killed at least 70 people and wounded 19 others, according to the World Health Organization on Sunday.