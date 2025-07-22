Pope Leo XIV urges immediate end to ‘barbarity’ of Gaza war

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AFP) : Pope Leo XIV slammed the “barbarity” of the war in Gaza on Sunday and urged against the “indiscriminate use of force,” just days after a deadly strike by Israel’s military on a Catholic church.



“I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer, after three people were killed on Thursday at the territory’s only Catholic church.