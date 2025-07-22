CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy (AFP) : Pope Leo XIV slammed the “barbarity” of the war in Gaza on Sunday and urged against the “indiscriminate use of force,” just days after a deadly strike by Israel’s military on a Catholic church.
“I once again ask for an immediate end to the barbarity of the war and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict,” Leo said at the end of the Angelus prayer, after three people were killed on Thursday at the territory’s only Catholic church.
Pope Leo XIV urges immediate end to ‘barbarity’ of Gaza war
