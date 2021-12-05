Pope meets with refugees in Greek island

ISLAND OF LESBOS (TASS): Pope Francis met with refugees from a temporary accommodation center on the Greek island of Lesvos. The stop on it became one of the central points of the program of the current apostolic trip of Francis to Greece and Cyprus, where earlier he also held a prayer with migrants.

“Migration is a problem for everyone, it is a global crisis that affects everyone,” said the pontiff. “It is sad to hear that it is proposed to erect walls as a common effort. Of course, all the fears, difficulties and dangers are understandable. Fatigue and dissatisfaction are felt, exacerbated by the economic crisis and the pandemic, but without erecting barriers, it is possible to find solutions to problems and improve coexistence.” he stressed.

In his speech, the pontiff noted that with the pandemic, “we all felt that we were in the same boat.” “We realized that fragmented solutions are not enough to solve global problems. the issue of migration, “- stated the head of the Roman Catholic Church.

On the way, approaching the meeting point, the Pope got out of the car and walked to greet the refugees who went out into the street with their whole families. In total, the pontiff, who turns 85 this month, has walked at least half a kilometer. However, he was without a protective mask.

Francis had already visited Lesvos in 2016. On that trip, designed to ex-press solidarity with the refugees, he was accompanied by Patriarch Bartholo-mew of Constantinople and the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Church (EOC), Archbishop Jerome II.

Several refugees left the camp with the Pope. This time, a similar gesture is also possible, but the transportation will be organized with the assistance of various institutions, including the Catholic community of Saint Egidius, which is engaged in the integration of refugees in Europe. In the center of temporary accommodation, the pontiff was also met by the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

A native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo named Camille said the journey took a long time.

Together with his wife, they traveled to Turkey from Iran, making part of the way on foot. They were then jailed five times in Turkey after each attempt to travel to European shores. As a result, they overcame a 20-kilometer strip of sea in a small boat and ended up in the center of Lesvos.

A week ago, his wife left Camilla with her one-year-old daughter and illegally moved to Athens. As the 31-year-old man explained, his wife accused him of lying that they would find a better life in Europe. Camille himself is waiting for permission to leave the island.

He hopes to get into the group of those migrants who can be taken out with the assistance of the Pope. “But the most vulnerable and sick will probably be selected,” he said.

Inside the camp itself, the TASS correspondent met a family from Afghanistan. They fled the country two years ago, even before the Taliban came to power, they have been in Lesbos for a year now, most of all they are afraid to go back.

In September 2020, the old center burned down, which became the largest refugee camp in Europe. Local authorities, with EU financial assistance, have equipped a new center with more acceptable living conditions, although still far from comfortable.

As journalists were told in the center, there are now about 2 thousand people in it. And in total it is designed for 8 thousand.

Previously, it was mainly Syrians who arrived in Lesbos. Nowadays, most Afghans, as well as many people from African countries, who consider the rou-te from Turkey to Greece to be safer than crossing the Sicilian Strait by boat, which separates North Africa from southern Italy.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Migration and Asylum, in October this year, compared to October 2020, the number of migrants and refugees living in the Greek islands decreased by 76%. The largest declines were recorded in Samos (about 92%), followed by Chios (91%), Leros (88%), Lesvos (65%) and Kos (54%).

The total number of residents in temporary camps for migrants and refugees across the country in October 2021 also decreased by 47% compared to October last year.

Arrivals in the first ten months of 2021 decreased by 67% in the islands and by 46% in the country as a whole, compared to the same period last year.