Pope says 600 runs in a day within England’s reach

NOTTINGHAM (AFP) : Ollie Pope believes England could yet score 600 runs in a single day of Test cricket in the right circumstances for Ben Stokes’ men.

Pope was one of three century-makers for the hosts as England won the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge by 241 runs, with Harry Brook and Joe Root following him to three figures in a series-clinching success.

Victory in Nottingham was also the first time England had passed 400 in both innings in the 147-year history of Test cricket.

Pope was one of four batsmen to score a hundred when England piled up 506-4 on the first day against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022, despite facing a mere 75 overs.

And the England vice-captain believes the team now have the capacity to surpass that feat, but also an ability to adapt to more bowler-friendly conditions as they refine their aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach.

“I think when Baz (England coach Brendon McCullum) and Stokesy took over, we were a batting unit with, not a lack of experience, but a lack of confidence at the time,” said Pope.

‘RUTHLESS’

“At the time it was about building confidence, now it’s about hopefully becoming more and more ruthless.

“Sometimes we might score 280-300 in a day but that’s OK and probably because we’re reading situations.”

The 26-year-old Surrey star added: “We saw at Trent Bridge, when the lights were on and it started swinging more that was the time just to manage the game a little bit and that’s something we want to keep getting better and better at.

“But there might be a day where we go and get 500 or 600 at some point in the future as well. That’s a cool thing to have.”

England, who previously thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s, have now won a Test series for the first time since 2022 as they lead 2-0 ahead of this week’s finale at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham.

Drawn campaigns against New Zealand and Australia in 2023, and this year’s 4-1 loss in India, checked England’s progress.

They have since undergone a significant revamp of the team, with England record wicket-taker James Anderson, 100-cap veteran Jonny Bairstow, wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and experienced spinner Jack Leach all making way for fresh talent.

The newcomers have all made impressive starts, with fast bowler Gus Atkinson taking 12 wickets at Lord’s, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir grabbing a five-wicket haul at Trent Bridge and Jamie Smith shining as wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I think there were some big calls and some tough calls to make on guys, but it feels at the minute that we’ve got a really nice balanced attack and batting line-up as well,” said Pope.

“We want to give guys confidence and that we’re building the team around them, but at the same time, in international cricket there’s always going to be pressure for spots.

“It’s been shown in the last few weeks that the guys who have come in have done beautifully and we can keep building from here.”