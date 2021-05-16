Pope: Violence between Israel, Palestinians ‘unacceptable’

VATICAN CITY (Agen-cies): Pope Francis said on Sunday that the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians is “unacceptable,” The Associated Press reported.

“Do we truly think that we can build peace by destroying the other?” the pope asked in his weekly address to the public at St. Peter’s Square.

“In the name of God, who created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity and are called to live as brothers, I appeal for calm and an end to the violence,” Francis added, according to the AP.

Francis also said in a tweet that he’s praying for peace in the region, adding that both sides should find the path of “dialogue and forgiveness.”

The pope’s comments come as the renewed conflict between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas enters a seventh day. The Gaza health ministry said that 26 people were killed and 50 others wounded during Israeli air-strikes on Sunday, according to the AP. Militants also again launched rockets into Israel.