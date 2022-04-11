Pope will visit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN (TASS): Pope Francis confirmed his participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in September this year in the capital of Kazak-hstan. This was announced on Monday by the press service of the President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following his talks with the head of the Roman Catholic Church via videoconference.

“During the meeting, the prospects for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Vatican, as well as issues of promoting interfaith harmony and interreligious dialogue were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which will be held in September this year in the Kazakh capital. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that this event is of great importance for Kazakhstan.

According to the press service, the Pope expressed gratitude to the head of state for the opportunity to meet and confirmed his official visit to Kazakhstan, as well as participation in the congress.

“I look forward to this significant event in terms of promoting inter-religious dialogue, unity and rapprochement of states, which is extremely important in our days,” Francis said.

