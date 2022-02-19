Population problem and govt plans

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said Pakistan’s rapid population growth was resulting in implications on the socio-economic development of the country and called for a broad-based campaign at the national level to raise awareness among the people.

The President highlighted the media’s key role in addressing the issues and challenges related to population and health during an interactive session with senior editors in Islamabad. According to reports, Pakistan will strike a population explosion of 285 million by 2030. Dr. Alvi urged the media to play its role in shaping up public opinion and behaviours regarding family planning. According to him, television talk shows and drama serials could play an effective role in conveying the message of population planning to the public. The President also emphasized the need for political will with an active input by parliamentarians to lead a mass movement of advocacy on population management.

Presently, Pakistan is facing a grave challenge of overwhelming population growth, while the figures are likely to be doubled by 2050. If Pakistan’s population continues to grow with the current rate of 2.1 %, it will encounter unprecedented problems including shortage of space, shortage of resources, accommodation, education as well as food security in the coming decades. The government of Pakistan is still weighing its options over the last several years, without taking any legal and administrative measures to put a curb on the worsening issue. Poverty is on the rise, and public purchase power had reduced extremely but the masses are yet not ready to plan their family according to their income.

President Alvi had discovered the solution of the problem in the motivation of the public and deputed the Ulema and media on the task. Honestly, no sermon of the preachers can affect the public’s mindset until the imposition of the restriction by the government. Hence, the supremo is advisable to approve a law while introducing the doctrine of punishment and prize to compel the kinds of honey and wasps to follow the law of the land, in a bid to get facilitated accordingly.