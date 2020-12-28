Portrait artists on the value of their craft in these Instagram times

Monitoring Desk

From Rembrandt to Picasso, a talented portrait artist has always been prized for their ability to see into the soul of a person and capture it on canvas forever

With photography so ubiquitous nowadays and social media full of self-edited images, artists talk of an ignited desire for something more ‘real’

Hong Kong entrepreneur Frank Tang and his wife Cherry were planning celebrations for their 20th wedding anniversary when a colleague of Frank’s presented them with a surprising and unusual gift. Frank’s long-time friend and business partner, Terry Hu, had arranged for the couple to have their portrait painted.

Hu had contacted Fanny Rush, a London-based portrait artist, to paint the couple as a fitting way to mark their anniversary. The resulting portrait shows the couple, shoes off, relaxed and at ease, cosied up together on a sofa, as if it were a Friday after work and they were catching up on the week. The portrait completely captured their relationship, Cherry says.

“We were super delighted to see the finished work,” she says. “We were really grateful to Fanny for her impeccable skills, amazing artistic sense and wholehearted devotion to capturing the love between me and my husband.”Hung with pride on their kitchen wall, the oil painting measuring 42 x 55 inches (107cm x 140cm) was launched at a party Frank and Cherry hosted for family and friends at their home in Stanley, on the south side of Hong Kong Island, in September.

Portrait of Frank Tang and his wife Cherry by Fanny Rush. Photo: Courtesy of the artist



“They are a lovely couple and I made their portrait very relaxed and romantic, so it is very personal to them,” Rush says over the phone from London. “Their home has some of the most beautiful art I have ever seen in a private home; their taste is excellent. I am pleased that my portrait of them hangs where everyone can see it.”

Rush says her commissions usually come through word of mouth, mainly among the wealthy. Chu had come to know of Rush’s talent through another friend, Kevin Ching, the Hong Kong-based CEO of Sotheby’s Asia. Rush had painted Ching a few years ago (she believes it is the best portrait she has done, and he says it is the best portrait ever painted of him), and it still hangs in his sitting room. A small portrait of 18 x 19 inches, it shows Ching grinning, sleeves rolled up, flexing a bicep in the manner of Rosie the Riveter, the iconic poster girl of the World War II “We Can Do It!” campaign.

Portrait of Sotheby’s Asia CEO Kevin Ching by Fanny Rush. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

“Kevin was delightful. He is fit and lively and I wanted to show this aspect of him in his portrait, which is a challenge in this tight format. I call this portrait Kevin Ching and His Magnificent Arm, which says it all,” Rush says. “He has also said that I am the only Western painter he has seen who has got the anatomy of the Asian face right, which really pleased me.”Ching had come to hear about Rush through a friend, Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal. In fact, Rush was delivering Mittal’s portrait in Delhi when Ching contacted her and asked her to make an extra stop in Hong Kong.

Some of Rush’s other clients have included Robert Tuttle, a former US ambassador to the UK; William Castell, chairman of UK-based The Wellcome Trust; and John Studzinski, former global head of the Blackstone Group. She usually charges between £15,000 and £24,000 for a portrait (US$20,000 to US$32,000), which can take up to two months to paint.

Rush in her studio. Photo: Chris Tubbs

“It’s a bit like the European aristocracy of the 19th century,” she says. “My clients all move in tight-knit circles and are highly loyal to each other’s recommendations.”

A talented portrait artist has always been highly prized for their ability to see into the very soul of a person and capture it forever on canvas, from the 17th-century masters such as Rembrandt and Velazquez to Impressionist and modern painters like Freud and Picasso.

But in today’s tech-saturated world, why commission a time-consuming portrait when photography is always at our fingertips? Precisely for the reason that photography is so ubiquitous, believes Louise Pragnell, an award-winning portrait artist who specialises in painting British military figures and royalty.

Portrait of William Hague, the former leader of the UK’s Conservative Party, by Louise Pragnell.

Using oil on canvas or charcoal on paper, she has painted former Conservative Party leader William Hague; the Duke of Kent, which hangs in London’s Cavalry and Guards Club; and a 4m-long portrait of 25 officers of the Household Cavalry, which was officially unveiled by Princess Anne. She has twice exhibited at the BP Portrait Award exhibition at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

Pragnell has seen an uptick in demand for portraits, a consequence, she believes, of what she calls “photography fatigue”.

“Now that we all take so many photos daily, the product is cheapened in a way. We all have thousands of photos we don’t print and rarely look at, unless they are a screen saver, for example. We are actually printing far less photos than 10 or even five years ago. So while we take thousands, we rarely see our favourites.”

Portrait of 25 officers of Britain’s Household Cavalry by Louise Pragnell. Photo: Courtesy of the artistShe adds that the habitual self-editing we do on social media has also ignited a desire for something more “real”.

“People curate a kind of self-portrait of their lives through their Instagram accounts. We have to look at a screen in order to see them and they are carefully edited and filtered. Perhaps there is more appreciation for the idea of another human being depicting you. And you will never know how you look as well as someone who is not you.”

Pragnell working on a portrait. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

A painted portrait, so much less immediate than the photograph and something that has taken hours of thought and craft, is appreciated as an heirloom with lasting value. The nature of the materials means it has a physical durability and can survive generations.

Pragnell, like Rush, does not believe in painting a portrait from a photograph. For her international commissions, she has been flown out to clients all over the world, including Hong Kong, Singapore and California’s Napa Valley.

The exception to her rule, she says, is posthumous portraits, which have to come from a series of photographs taken by other people at different times.

“These are very difficult and a little out of my comfort zone as you’ve never met them, so you are piecing together a puzzle. With 15 years’ experience of studying people’s faces, you have an idea of what to look for. The resulting portrait can mean a lot to a person who is grieving, so it can be very fulfilling to feel like you’re producing something that is of such personal value.”

Portrait of Dr Jim Down, a consultant in anaesthesia and critical care at the University College Hospital London, by Louise Pragnell. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Meanwhile, Tom Croft, who appeared on the TV competition show Portrait Artist of the Year on Sky Arts in 2018, is a shining example of someone who brought hope and light into the coronavirus pandemic this year.

Based in Oxford in the UK, Croft, whose enviable client roster includes footballers David Beckham and Wayne Rooney, the first female bishop, and the first female UK home secretary, pivoted when the world closed its doors, meaning he was unable to do his usual face-to-face portraits. So he began a campaign of offering free portraits, via Zoom, to key frontline workers from Britain’s National Health Service (NHS).

Croft, who suggested via Instagram that other artists join him, was contacted by Harriet Durkin, a British nurse who had contracted and recovered from Covid-19 and was about to go back to work. Croft’s first portrait of Durkin, wearing protective gear, was the first in what became a global initiative.

Tom Croft in front of an advert showing his portrait of Harriet Durkin, a British nurse. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Portrait of David Beckham by Tom Croft. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

He paired up 500 artists and NHS workers in the first two weeks and when the numbers reached the thousands, he set up a system so that artists and NHS workers could match themselves. Portraits were taken in all mediums, from oils to pencil, sculpture to ceramic, mosaic to mural, and have now been collated into a book, Portraits for NHS Heroes, available on Amazon.

Croft believes that the pandemic has also made us think more existentially about ourselves and our family, and that can be another reason for commissioning a portrait.

“I think recently the pandemic has really focused people’s minds more on wanting to capture and celebrate loved ones,” he says. “We can’t take material goods with us, so when we think from a multigenerational perspective, what of relevance and significance do we want to pass down?”

Courtesy: SCMP