‘Positive’ use of VPNs not against Shariah: CII

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) issued a statement clarifying that the ‘positive’ use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is not against Shariah.

In a clarification, the Council of Islamic Ideology emphasized the importance of using technology in line with Islamic principles and promoting responsible digital citizenship. According to the Council of Islamic Ideology, VPNs are not inherently unlawful, but their usage should be positive and responsible.

“Social media is a powerful tool for expressing thoughts and ideas that can be used for noble purposes. Muslims must follow Islamic teachings, using social media for promoting Islamic knowledge, education, and training,” the statement read. It added that social media should not be used for defamation, sectarianism, unrest, or unlawful purposes. The Council of Islamic Ideology added that the government has started registering VPNs, asking the citizens to use use registered VPNs and avoid the unregistered ones.