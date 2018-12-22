Possible presidential candidates receive information packages

KABUL (TOLONews): The candidates registration process for the upcoming presidential elections started on Saturday and according to the Independent Election Commission (IEC), so far no candidate has visited the commission for nomination.

However, the commission said 23 possible candidates have received information packages from the election commission. This process started on December 19, the commission said.

“The election commission has the preparation for holding the presidential elections. We are prepared around 60 to 70 percent,” Abdul Aziz Ibrahimi, a spokesman for the IEC, said.

According to the Independent Election Commission, the following individuals are among those who have received information packages for 2019 elections:

• Mohammad Hanif Atamr, former national security adviser to President Ghani

• Hekamt Khalil Karzai, former deputy foreign minister

• Rahmatullah Nabil, former head of the National Directorate of Security

• Ahmad Wali Massoud, head of Massoud Foundation

• Abdul Latif Pedram, MP

• Anwar ul-Haq Ahadi, head of the New National Front of Afghanistan

• Shaida Abdali, former Afghan envoy to India

• Zalmai Rasul, former foreign minister

• Noor-ul-Haq Olomi, former interior minister

• Faramarz Tamanna, former head of strategic studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The election commission said candidates have 12 days to register their names for presidential elections.

Sources from the IEC said that President Ghani in a meeting with election commissioners has asked them to postpone the nomination process.

“It is just in form of consultation. It has not been imposed or ordered,” said Rafiullah Bidar, an IEC member.

“The election timeline should be implemented. It has been said 12 days and it is good to complete the process within 12 days,” said Naeem Asghari, program manager in Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan.

The Islamic National Movement of Afghanistan, the First Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum’s party, meanwhile said the decision to join an election team is under discussion by leadership of the party.

“Candidates are discussing on making their election teams. I think the leading candidates have not finalized their tickets so far,” said Abdullah Qaraloq, deputy head of the party.

Based on the election commission’s timeline, the presidential elections will be held in April 20.





