Postponed Saudi-Franco conference on Palestinian statehood rescheduled

NEW YORK: A postponed Saudi-Franco conference to discuss Palestinian statehood has been rescheduled for July 28 to 29, it was announced on Friday.

“The two state solution ministerial conference will resume on the 28th and 29th July 2025, details will be shared shortly,” diplomats at the French UN mission confirmed to Arab News.

Originally scheduled for June, the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution was postponed when Israel launched a military attack on Iran.

Courtesy: arabnews