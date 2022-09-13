Posts of 530 doctors, 255 nurses and 912 paramedics vacant: PA told

PESHAWAR (APP): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Tuesday that posts of 530 doctors, 255 nurses and 912 paramedics are vacant in seven districts of the province including Tank, Bannu, Karak, Hangu, Dir, Kohistan and Chitral.

This was mentioned in a written statement of health department in response to Khushdil Khan Advocate of Awami National Party (ANP). Khushdil Khan demanded that the vacancies should be advertised and appointments be made as soon as possible so that people can get medical facilities in backward areas.

Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra while responding to the question of Khushdil Khan, admitted that it is a fact that doctors often refuse to serve in remote areas that leads to shortage of doctors. He said that the problem has been solved to some extent, but for a permanent solution we need the support of the house.

The minister said that the department is taking local doctors is the first priority and while second priority is employees from other districts or provinces. The minister said that a new category has been created that the health professional allowance has been increased in remote areas, which has filled the shortage of doctors in Chitral and North Waziristan.

The minister further said that there is a need to change appointment procedure and provision of facilities including electricity and accommodation in hospitals. After the successful initiative of outsourcing health facilities, the health department has decided to outsource 58 secondary level hospitals across the province on the basis of public-private partnership through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Foundation that would benefit people, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the adjournment motion of Ikhtiar Wali of PMLN was admitted for debate regarding the rapid spread of the dengue epidemic in Nowshera district. He said that thousands of people have been badly affected by this disease, so his notice under Rule 73 should be admitted to hold detailed discussion on the best treatment and solution for this disease.

Responding to call attention notice of Inayatullah Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Provincial Minister of Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that KP government has not compromised on any issue of the province. He said that after July there was no problem in supply of flour from Punjab. Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami member Inayatullah in his call attention notice said that the delivery of flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been stopped, which is a violation of Article 151 of the Constitution. He said that the people of KP are already poor and flood affected so the government should take it serious and take up the issue with federal and Punjab government.

Later, Nighat Orakzai of PPP pointed out lack of quorum and the chair Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan adjourned the Assembly proceedings to meet on September 26, 14 hours.

