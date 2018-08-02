Power breakdown plunges Lahore into darkness

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A major power breakdown hit different parts of the provincial capital of Punjab and plunged half of the city into darkness for hours on Wednesday night.

According to reports, technical fault at 220kv grid station at the Bund Road plunged half of Lahore into darkness. The power outage affected several areas including Sabzazar, Sanda, Sant Nagar, Iqbal Town, Wahdat Road, Muslim Town, RA Bazaar, Walton and Ghazi Road.

Several hours after the power shutdown, a National Transmission and Distribution Company (NTDC) spokesperson claimed that power supply to Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been restored.

