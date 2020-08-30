Power sector’s honest consumers

After signing MoUs with local IPPs, Prime Minister took to the tweeter and assured the honest consumers to have cheap electricity in the near future. However, Special Assistant for Power Division Shazad Qasim later clarified in a press conference that tariff reduction and new purchase and sale regimes shall be enforced after clearing dues of IPPs. Now the Mandarins of Power Division want to use the expected gains from tariff and margin of profit reduction of IPPs for clearing the circular debt, which has shot up to Rs.2.2 trillion, leaving the end users high and dry. This sort of policy decision, if taken and implemented, will not compound the miseries of domestic and commercial honest consumers but also hit hard the manufacturing and agriculture sectors, ultimately leading to the meltdown of the national economy, which is already in deep crisis.

The high ups of power division are least bothered to do proper homework to calculate the amount of actual saving from tariff reduction and have rushed the estimates of Rs.40 billion per month. They are not interested to coordinate with ministries of finance and economic affairs for the disbursement of Asian Development Bank soft loan of $4.5 billion for upgradation of ragtag transmission and distribution system to reduce line losses, one of the major factors of circular debt accumulation. Likewise, they have no intention to sensitise the ruling political leadership to extend administrative and political support to power distribution companies for recovery of Rs.850 billion from influential defaulters, another major factor that adds to circular debt in a big way.

Trade bodies had welcomed the signing of MoUs with IPPs in the hope that it will pave the way for provision of electricity at lower rate to industry and trade. The inflated power tariff is taking heavy toll on the manufacturing sector and pushed the export industries to the brink of forced shut down, particularly the SMEs, which significantly contribute to exports. In the last four months of previous fiscal year, government had reduced the electricity tariff to 7.5 cents equal to Rs.11.50 per unit. The facility was not extended in the current year and per unit tariff has gone up to Rs.24. Power Division is doing delaying tactics for extending the period of regionally competitive power tariff in the current fiscal year. If this incentive is given, SMEs alone will be able to increase exports by $3 billion. Why the top notch bureaucracy of this division is not pursuing the options of system upgradation and making recoveries from influential defaulters for clearing the whooping circular debt and is bent upon melt down of the economy.