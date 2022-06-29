Power shortfall exceeds 7,000 MW

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The electricity crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the power shortfall reached 7,000 megawatts (MW). As per details, the country is facing unannounced load-shedding of 10-15 hours as the electricity shortfall has reached 7000MW.

According to sources in the power division, the demand for electricity peaked at 29,000 MW against the available supply of 22,000 MW. They said that some of the urban centres and rural areas are experiencing loadshedding between 12 to 14 hours. The prolonged load-shedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, prolonged power loadshedding in Karachi has started creating a law and order situation in the port city as citizens irked with unannounced power cuts came out on streets and staged protests in different areas of the metropolis. Several areas facing the worst power outages including Lyari, Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and other localities.

Traders of Saddar staged a protest demonstration against K-Electric for carrying out prolonged power cuts. The enraged protestors burnt their electricity bills. Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said despite paying heavy electricity bills, they are facing prolonged power outages, which has badly disturbed their business.

On Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif hinted at more loadshedding in the month of July citing increasing prices of oil and gas in the international market. This he said while addressing the lawmakers of the coalition partners in Islamabad. “There are problems of gas and oil, loadshedding may increase in July,” he was quoted as saying. PM Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan are facing tough economic conditions.

Meanwhile, hours-long power loadshedding stirred protests in different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and several others. The power shortfall has reached up to its worst condition in the scorching heat and humid weather.

Citizens of different cities staged protests on roads against the hours-long power outages. Situation of loadshedding in the federal capital also worsened due to which routine work in markets and home chores are being badly affected.

Duration of power outages in Peshawar reached up to 14 hours in the rural areas. While the duration of loadshedding in the urban areas has reached up to 18 hours.

PESCO spokesperson said that several feeders are tripping due to the hot weather. He said that PESCO is getting the quota of 590 MW while the city is facing forced loadshedding of 880 MW. The shortfall in Faisalabad has crossed 1100 MW due to which the city has to face unscheduled loadshedding.

Meanwhile, in Karachi the power outages has reached up to 12 to 14 hours. The areas which have been affected are Liaqatabad, Karimabad, Malir, Aurangi Town, Gulestan-e-Johar, Machar Colony and several others. Earlier on Tuesday, due to prolonged loadshedding in the city, residents of Lahore staged protest in various areas as the continuous power outages in the city increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

The areas which were affected by the power shutdown included Dharampura, Johar Town, Ghaziabad, Iqbal Town, Mustafabad, Rustam Park, Nawankot, Samanabad, Saddar, Harbanspura, Amir Town and adjoining areas. Angry residents staged protest against unannounced loadshedding at Hamdard Chowk and blocked roads by burning tyres. The protesters also chanted slogans against the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

