‘Power struggle’ within PTI KP intensifies as top leaders removed

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: In a significant development within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ranks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday removed two top party leaders from their positions.

Atif Khan, President of PTI Peshawar region, and Sher Ali Arbab, President District Peshawar, have been relieved of their duties, marking a major reshuffle in the party’s provincial hierarchy.

Atif Khan’s removal comes after he publicly supported dismissed Minister Shakil Khan, while Sher Ali Arbab’s refusal to sign a declaration of confidence in the chief minister led to his ouster, according to sources.

In their place, Arbab Asim has been appointed as the new President of PTI Peshawar Region, and Irfan Saleem has taken over as the President District Peshawar.

Additionally, Shahab Advocate has been appointed as the General Secretary of District Peshawar.

The changes were officially notified by PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s General Secretary, Ali Asghar Khan, with the approval of the provincial president.

Earlier, on August 16, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Works and Communications Shakeel Ahmed Khan had resigned, citing ‘corruption’ within the provincial government.

Khan, a PTI MPA, had submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, expressing his dissatisfaction with the current administration.

I cannot go along with the corruption anymore and compelled to quit his job, the minister had said in his resignation forwarded to the chief minister.

Shakeel Ahmed said he would reveal details of his resignation as minister at the KP Assembly session.

Shakeel Ahmed had previously accused the chief minister of interfering in his ministry and hindering his ability to work effectively due to rampant corruption and mismanagement in the province.