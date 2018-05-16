Power supply restored after long breakdown in Pakistan

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: After major breakdown of Power in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari has said that power supply to majority of areas in KP and Punjab has been restored.

Leghari said the breakdown resulted from a fault in power transmission line and it was not a shortfall. “The system returned to normal since 5:13pm,” Leghari said, adding that it would take another one or two hours to in complete restoration of power supply countrywide.

The spokesperson of the Power Division said the breakdown was caused at the Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, the tripping of which created faults at the Tarbela and Guddu power stations as well as other power plants.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Commission said the tripping of lines caused all four Chashma Nuclear Power Plants to trip as well.

The official said that Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad as well as KP were affected areas of power breakdown. Around noon, the Power Division stated that electricity had completely been restored in Multan and 80 per cent of Islamabad, with restoration work underway.

The division’s spokesperson added that the Ghazi-Barotha hydel plant was also back online.

It merits mention here that due to power breakdown all across the country people were facing difficulties including patients in hospitals.

